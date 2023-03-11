A man admitted it was "unsurprising" that he was in court for shoplifting due to his financial situation.

James Riley, 35, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to theft from a shop when he appeared at the town's magistrates' court on Thursday.

Magistrates heard from crown prosecutor Ruth Becker that Riley entered QD Stores, on Norfolk Street, on December 30 and proceeded to steal two packets of washing pods - valued at a combined £21.98.

The QD Store in Lynn (Image: Google Maps)

Security barriers were set off when he attempted to leave the shop, with CCTV footage revealing Riley to be the culprit. He was subsequently arrested.

He made a full admission to the offence, which meant he had breached a community order he was serving at the time.

In mitigation, solicitor Ruth Johnson told magistrates about Riley's improving situation regarding alcohol consumption. She said he has reduced the number of cans he drinks per day from ten to two.

Riley is homeless, but has secured temporary accommodation at a night shelter in Lynn until June.

On his money situation, Miss Johnson added: "He did say to me that 'it is perhaps unsurprising that I am before a court for shoplifting'."

Riley was fined £43 for the theft, while he was ordered to pay a £17 victim surcharge.

Magistrates, led by Pat Isbill, also told him to pay £21.98 in compensation to QD Stores.

The magistrate said: "Continue to work with it and hopefully we won't see you back here again."