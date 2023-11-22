A man was airlifted to hospital after he collapsed in Lynn town centre on Tuesday evening.

Police, an ambulance, a rapid response vehicle, an ambulance officer vehicle and a RAF co-responder vehicle were sent to the scene on Railway Road at 4.48pm.

The patient, an adult man, was airlifted to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment.

Police say the incident occurred on Railway Road in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

The medical episode led to some traffic congestion heading in and around Lynn on Tuesday evening.