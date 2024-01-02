Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary which left two in hospital with serious injuries on New Year’s Eve.

Officers have said a property on Archdale Street in Lynn was broken into between 11.15pm and midnight on Sunday.

An unknown man entered the address where he assaulted a man and a woman, leaving them seriously injured.

The incident took place on New Year’s Eve between 11.15pm and midnight. Picture:iStock

The pair were rushed to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where they remain.

Officers are now trying to identify the suspect who is described as 5ft 10ins tall, of medium build with dark hair, facial stubble and speaks with an English accent – he was wearing a hooded sweatshirt, a dark coat on top and grey jogging bottoms at the time of the burglary.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has any relevant doorbell footage or information is being urged to get in touch with the police by visiting https://www.norfolk.police.uk/tell-us.

Alternatively, email Gary.Ranger@norfolk.police.uk or call 101 quoting crime reference 36/19/24.