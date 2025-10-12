An “expensive night out” resulted in a man angrily tearing a Ring doorbell from a resident’s wall.

Richard Davies, 46, of Valentine Place in Lynn’s Hillington Square, appeared unrepresented at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, where he pleaded guilty to criminal damage.

He walked along Metcalfe Avenue at around 3am on September 7, and approached the victim’s address shouting the word “grass” and saying: “I have lived here longer than you.”

Richard Davies appeared at Lynn Magistrates' Court on Thursday

Davies then looked into the Ring doorbell camera, which was fixed to the property, and said, “Stop recording me” before yanking it off.

In the past, he has appeared in court for coercive behaviour and breach of a restraining order.

He was handed a 12-month conditional discharge on February 25 for being drunk and disorderly, which he claims he “didn’t know about”.

Davies told the court that he was “sorry”.

“It’s unacceptable behaviour at my age,” he said.

Magistrates ordered him to pay £400 in compensation, calling it an “expensive night out”.

They decided not to impose any further punishment for the breach of the conditional discharge.

Sign up for our In The Dock newsletter here to find out who has been in Lynn Magistrates’ Court this week.