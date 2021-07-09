Man appears in court accused of wounding over King's Lynn incident

A man has appeared in court in Lynn charged with wounding.

Austin Caroll, 20, is charged with wounding Sam Whittred with intent to do him grievous bodily harm in Lynn on February 15, 2020.

The case was sent to Norwich Crown Court for a hearing on August 5.

King's Lynn Magistrates Court news. (48585897)

Two other charges from the same date – possession of a knife on the A47 and damaging a car belonging to Nicholas Whittred – were also sent to the crown court during the hearing before Lynn magistrates yesterday.

Caroll, who is a serving prisoner in HMP Peterborough, appeared before the court via video link.