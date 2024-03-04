A man in his 20s accused of attempting to murder a man in his 80s has appeared in court.

Ashley Francis, 26, of Whittington Hill, appeared before Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Saturday after a man was found with stab wounds in Hockwold on Thursday.

Police were called to the village after reports that a pensioner had been stabbed in the neck just before 9am.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning – before he was charged with attempted murder.

The victim was initially taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn, but later transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge for treatment – he remains in a critical but stable condition.

Magistrates have committed the case to Norwich Crown Court with a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 2.