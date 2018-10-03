Man arrested after 600 cannabis plants seized from Necton property
Published: 15:34, 03 October 2018
| Updated: 15:35, 03 October 2018
A man has been arrested after hundreds of cannabis plants were seized during a police raid in a village near Swaffham.
Breckland Police say around 600 plants were recovered from a property in Necton yesterday.
On Twitter, they said: "The Local Policing Team executed a warrant at an address in Necton yesterday.
"Officers arrested one male in connection with the production of cannabis with approximately 600 plants seized."