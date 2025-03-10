A man arrested in connection with a death on the A47 last year has had his bail extended.

The body of Nerijus Vysniauskas, 26, who lived in Gaywood, was discovered off the main road near Lynn on December 2.

A man in his 60s was subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.

Nerijus Vysniauskas was found dead along the A47 at Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

The suspect, who is also suspected of failing to stop and report the collision, was arrested in Reading more than a week after the incident.

His bail was set to expire today, but a Norfolk Police spokesperson has confirmed that it has now been extended until June 10 as officers’ enquiries continue.

An inquest into the death of Vysniauskas opened towards the end of December, with his preliminary cause of death given as a head injury.

The A47 was closed for several hours while police launched an investigation into the collision.