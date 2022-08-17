Home   News   Article

Man arrested after fight on King's Lynn Austin Street near Freebridge offices

By Rebekah Chilvers
-
rebekah.chilvers@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 15:07, 17 August 2022
 | Updated: 15:13, 17 August 2022

A man has been arrested after a fight in Lynn sparked a huge police response last night.

Police were called to reports of an altercation on Austin Street, near the Freebridge offices, at about 7.39pm.

Officers arrested a man in his 40s in connection with the incident and he was taken to Lynn's Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where he remains.

A man has been arrested after a fight sparked a huge police response last night
There was a huge police response to the incident on King's Lynn's Austin Street, outside the Freebridge offices last night

Enquiries are ongoing.

