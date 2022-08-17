A man has been arrested after a fight in Lynn sparked a huge police response last night.

Police were called to reports of an altercation on Austin Street, near the Freebridge offices, at about 7.39pm.

Officers arrested a man in his 40s in connection with the incident and he was taken to Lynn's Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where he remains.

Enquiries are ongoing.