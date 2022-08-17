Man arrested after fight on King's Lynn Austin Street near Freebridge offices
Published: 15:07, 17 August 2022
| Updated: 15:13, 17 August 2022
A man has been arrested after a fight in Lynn sparked a huge police response last night.
Police were called to reports of an altercation on Austin Street, near the Freebridge offices, at about 7.39pm.
Officers arrested a man in his 40s in connection with the incident and he was taken to Lynn's Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where he remains.
Enquiries are ongoing.