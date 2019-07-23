A man in his 50s was arrested in connection with criminal damage after temporary traffic lights were knocked down in Lynn.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said the traffic lights on Columbia Way were damaged some time between 11.55pm yesterday evening and 12.25am today.

The man currently remains in police custody.

The temporary traffic lights were knocked down on Columbia Way in King's Lynn. Picture: King's Lynn Police

King's Lynn Police posted on social media to say the man had been arrested.

The post said: "He's now earned himself a green light to custody."