The man arrested following a dramatic incident in Lynn last week is also suspected of intentional strangulation.

Armed police were deployed in Lynn on Thursday following reports of a man threatening people with a knife.

Officers were called to Homelands Road - just off Gaywood Road - at 7.45pm.

A large police presence was spotted in Lynn last Thursday

The road was closed while they attended the scene, with a man aged in his 50s subsequently arrested on suspicion of affray and taken to the Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

While in custody, the man was further arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife and intentional strangulation.

A Norfolk Police spokesperson said: “He was subsequently released on bail until July 27. Enquiries are ongoing.”

The Lynn News was told that punters at The Eagle pub on Norfolk Street were told to stay indoors by police during the incident, despite being a several-minute walk away.