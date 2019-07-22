Man arrested after woman hurt in King's Lynn disturbance
Published: 11:13, 22 July 2019
| Updated: 11:14, 22 July 2019
A man is in custody this morning after a woman was injured during a disturbance at a house in Gaywood last night.
Police were called to an address in King John Avenue shortly before 9pm on Sunday following an incident in which a car and a door were also damaged.
A Norfolk Police spokesman said a woman in her 50s was assaulted, sustaining a minor injury which did not require hospital treatment.
A man in his 30s was arrested a short time later and remains in custody this morning.
Officers have described the incident as "isolated" and say the parties involved are known to each other.