Home   News   Article

Man arrested after woman hurt in King's Lynn disturbance

By Lynn News Reporter
-
newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk
Published: 11:13, 22 July 2019
 | Updated: 11:14, 22 July 2019

A man is in custody this morning after a woman was injured during a disturbance at a house in Gaywood last night.

Police were called to an address in King John Avenue shortly before 9pm on Sunday following an incident in which a car and a door were also damaged.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said a woman in her 50s was assaulted, sustaining a minor injury which did not require hospital treatment.

Police news (8424674)
Police news (8424674)

A man in his 30s was arrested a short time later and remains in custody this morning.

Officers have described the incident as "isolated" and say the parties involved are known to each other.

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE