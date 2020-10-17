Man arrested following drugs raid at King's Lynn home

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences following a police raid.

Officers said in a social media post they executed a search warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at an address in Gaywood last night.

The Twitter post said a 38-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of class A drugs offences.

Police news. (42638168)

It added that the raid happened following what it described as "community intelligence."