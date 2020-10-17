Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Man arrested following drugs raid at King's Lynn home

By Lynn News Reporter
-
newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk
Published: 13:05, 17 October 2020
 | Updated: 13:07, 17 October 2020

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences following a police raid.

Officers said in a social media post they executed a search warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at an address in Gaywood last night.

The Twitter post said a 38-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of class A drugs offences.

Police news. (42638168)
Police news. (42638168)

It added that the raid happened following what it described as "community intelligence."

CrimeKings Lynn Lynn News Reporter
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE