A man has been arrested following reports of a town centre burglary.

Police visited Lynn town centre this morning investigating the break-in which occurred at a shop located on the Vancouver Quarter.

The break-in is thought to have happened at 5am today.

The break-in took place at a shop on Lynn's Vancouver Quarter. Picture: Google Maps

Officers confirmed that a man has been arrested in connection with the incident and has been taken to Lynn’s Police Investigation Centre for questioning.