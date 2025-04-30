Home   News   Article

Man arrested on suspicion of burglary following break-in at shop on King’s Lynn’s Vancouver Quarter

By Lucy Carter
Published: 15:48, 30 April 2025

A man has been arrested following reports of a town centre burglary.

Police visited Lynn town centre this morning investigating the break-in which occurred at a shop located on the Vancouver Quarter.

The break-in is thought to have happened at 5am today.

The break-in took place at a shop on Lynn's Vancouver Quarter. Picture: Google Maps
Officers confirmed that a man has been arrested in connection with the incident and has been taken to Lynn’s Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

