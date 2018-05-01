Man arrested following fail-to-stop incident in King’s Lynn

A man has been arrested following a fail-to-stop incident in the Lynn area at the weekend.

It happened at about 11.30pm on Sunday when officers attempted to stop a Mitsubishi Shogun, which was being driven with no headlights and was towing a caravan, on the A47 towards Wisbech.

The driver did not stop, which resulted in a pursuit along the A47, through Tilney St Lawrence, along Magdalen Road and then onto Common Road, where the vehicle stopped in a field and the driver fled the scene.

After extensive searches including dog and drone units, a man in his 40s was detained and taken into police custody for questioning.

Further enquiries identified that the caravan, which was being towed, had been stolen from an address in Holt on Sunday.

The man has subsequently been released under investigation pending further enquiries.