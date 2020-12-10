Man arrested following King's Lynn stabbing

Investigations are continuing this morning after a man was stabbed in South Lynn yesterday.

A second man has been arrested in connection with the incident, which happened in Queens Avenue at around 4.45pm on Wednesday.

However, police have stressed they believe it to be an "isolated" case.

Part of Queens Avenue has been sealed off following the incident.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said a short time ago: "Police were called at 4.45pm on Wednesday 9 December to reports a man, aged in his 20s, had been stabbed in the arm in Queens Avenue in King’s Lynn.

"The man was taken to hospital with serious arm injuries where he remains in a stable condition.

"A man, aged in his 20s and from the King’s Lynn area, has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody at this time.

"Officers believe this is an isolated incident where the suspect and the victim are known to each other and enquiries are ongoing."

One nearby resident told the Lynn News a large area remains cordoned off this morning.