Man arrested following knife-related incident in Gaywood
Published: 16:51, 27 November 2019
| Updated: 16:52, 27 November 2019
A man was arrested in Gaywood on suspicion of public order offences after an incident involving a knife yesterday evening (Tuesday, November 26).
Police were called to Lynn Road at 7.20pm to reports of an incident involving a group of people and a man making threats with a knife.
It is believed that the incident took place at the Coral betting shop on Lynn Road, which forced it to close early for the night.
A man in his 20s and from the Lynn area was arrested on suspicion of public order offences.
A police spokesperson said he remains in police custody at this time and enquiries are ongoing.
Read moreCrimeKings Lynn
More by this authorRebekah Chilvers