Home   News   Article

Man arrested following knife-related incident in Gaywood

By Rebekah Chilvers
-
rebekah.chilvers@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 16:51, 27 November 2019
 | Updated: 16:52, 27 November 2019

A man was arrested in Gaywood on suspicion of public order offences after an incident involving a knife yesterday evening (Tuesday, November 26).

Police were called to Lynn Road at 7.20pm to reports of an incident involving a group of people and a man making threats with a knife.

It is believed that the incident took place at the Coral betting shop on Lynn Road, which forced it to close early for the night.

Police news (20063947)
Police news (20063947)

A man in his 20s and from the Lynn area was arrested on suspicion of public order offences.

A police spokesperson said he remains in police custody at this time and enquiries are ongoing.

Read more
CrimeKings Lynn

More by this author

Rebekah Chilvers
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE