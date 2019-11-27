Man arrested following knife-related incident in Gaywood

A man was arrested in Gaywood on suspicion of public order offences after an incident involving a knife yesterday evening (Tuesday, November 26).

Police were called to Lynn Road at 7.20pm to reports of an incident involving a group of people and a man making threats with a knife.

It is believed that the incident took place at the Coral betting shop on Lynn Road, which forced it to close early for the night.

Police news (20063947)

A man in his 20s and from the Lynn area was arrested on suspicion of public order offences.

A police spokesperson said he remains in police custody at this time and enquiries are ongoing.

