Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Man arrested on suspicion of burglary after police called to break-in at business on King’s Lynn’s Tower Street

By Lucy Carter
-
lucy.carter@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 09:54, 08 February 2024

A man has been arrested after a Lynn business was broken into during the early hours of this morning.

Officers were called to an address on Tower Street just after 5am where they arrested a man in his 40s on suspicion of burglary and going equipped to steal.

He was taken to Lynn’s Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where he remains.

The incident happened on Tower Street this morning. Picture: Google Maps
The incident happened on Tower Street this morning. Picture: Google Maps

At this stage, investigations into any items stolen are on-going.

Crime Kings Lynn Lucy Carter
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE