A man has been arrested after a Lynn business was broken into during the early hours of this morning.

Officers were called to an address on Tower Street just after 5am where they arrested a man in his 40s on suspicion of burglary and going equipped to steal.

He was taken to Lynn’s Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where he remains.

The incident happened on Tower Street this morning. Picture: Google Maps

At this stage, investigations into any items stolen are on-going.