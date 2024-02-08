Man arrested on suspicion of burglary after police called to break-in at business on King’s Lynn’s Tower Street
Published: 09:54, 08 February 2024
A man has been arrested after a Lynn business was broken into during the early hours of this morning.
Officers were called to an address on Tower Street just after 5am where they arrested a man in his 40s on suspicion of burglary and going equipped to steal.
He was taken to Lynn’s Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where he remains.
At this stage, investigations into any items stolen are on-going.