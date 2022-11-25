A man from Lynn was among 10 people who were arrested in Norfolk last week for allegedly carrying a knife.

Zachary Mackender, 21, of London Road, has been charged for possessing a bladed article - a craft knife with a locking mechanism - on the A10 at West Winch on Sunday, November 20.

He was also charged with breaching a criminal behaviour order.

A man from Lynn was among 10 people who were arrested in Norfolk last week for allegedly carrying a knife. Picture: iStock

Mackender has been bailed to appear at Lynn's Magistrates Court on Thursday, January 12 next year.

It comes after Norfolk Police took part in knife crime action week, along with 43 other police forces.

The action week, named Operation Sceptre, was from Monday, November 14 to Sunday, November 20.

Officers also carried out high visibility patrols targetting those who carry knives, and worked with 81 schools visiting assemblies and handing out intervention posters.

Police received more than 30 intelligence reports from members of the public related to knives and bladed weapons.

Inspector Ian Cox of Norfolk Police said: "We know the devastating effect knife crime has on families and communities so reducing the effects of knife crime and the violence associated with knife crime is a priority for us all year round.

"This dedicated week of action provides another opportunity to work with partner agencies and local communities to educate people about the risks of carrying a blade and preventing knife crime from happening in the first place.

"We all have a duty to protect our communities from harm and keep them safe and I would urge anybody who suspects someone is carrying a knife to call us on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."

A total of 21 knives were taken from the streets in Norfolk that week.