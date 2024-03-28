A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of child neglect after a six-week-old baby fell on a bus floor.

Police are keen to speak to any passengers who were on the 2.35pm double-decker bus on Saturday, March 16, travelling from Hunstanton bus station to Lynn.

The baby fell to the floor while in the care of their parent on the bus and was taken to hospital for checks. The baby was later discharged.

Hunstanton Library and Bus Station..

A man in his 40s from Terrington St Clement was arrested on suspicion of child neglect and taken to Lynn’s Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He was released on police bail until June.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Norfolk Police quoting crime number 36/16451/24.

Police can be contacted by visiting their website, phoning 101 or emailing: maria.greaves@norfolk.police.uk.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.