A man in his 30s has been arrested after police were called to reports of a concern for safety in Gaywood last night.

Emergency services, also including firefighters, paramedics and a police negotiator, were on the scene at 9.50pm after a man climbed a building on Lynn Road - which eyewitnesses said was the Betfred betting shop.

The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident, which officers said was safely resolved by 3.25am this morning.

The Betfred shop in Gaywood. Picture: Google Maps

The man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and was taken to Lynn’s Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where he remains.