Man arrested on suspicion of drug-driving after crash on A47 at North Runcton 'could have killed himself or others'

A man was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving this week after his car left the road and hit a fence on the A47.

Police said the driver "could have killed himself or others" in the collision in between Lynn and North Runcton on Wednesday morning, in which he missed a tree by three feet.

Police (4889308)

Officers said a 26-year-old man from the Manchester area was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving, after they said he failed a roadside drugs test for cocaine.

He was taken into custody for questioning and has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

A post on the King's Lynn Police Twitter account said: "Male arrested this morning on the A47 near North Runcton on suspicion of drug driving. Involved in an RTC the male failed the roadside drugs test for cocaine.

"Could have killed himself or others. Missed a tree by 3 feet."