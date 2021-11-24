A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead at a house in Gaywood.

Investigations are continuing into the incident in Thoresby Avenue yesterday, though police have stressed they believe it to be an "isolated" case.

Norfolk Police said today that officers were called to the area shortly after 8.30am on Tuesday following reports of a concern for safety.

Serious Incident at Thoresby Avenue King's Lnn Police at the scene.. (53286994)

A woman, believed to be in her 40s, was found dead inside the building. A cordon remains in place around the scene.

A force spokesman added: "A man in his 50’s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder, and taken to hospital for medical treatment.

"He will be questioned by detectives investigating the death in due course.

"Initial enquiries suggest both parties were known to each other, and officers believe this to be an isolated incident.

Serious Incident at Thoresby Avenue King's Lnn Police at the scene.. (53286995)

"A Home Office post mortem will be held in due course to establish the cause of death."