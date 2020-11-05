Man arrested over King's Lynn cannabis farm discovery

A man has been arrested following the discovery of dozens of cannabis plants at a house in South Lynn yesterday.

Police say 26 plants were discovered and seized when they attended an address in Saddlebow Road.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned with the production of a controlled drug.

He has since been released under investigation pending further inquiries.