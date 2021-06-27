A man was repeatedly kicked and punched during an unprovoked attack in The Walks, a Lynn court has heard.

Aaron Poll suffered cuts and bruises in the assault by 25-year-old Lukas Klimavicius and a youth.

Klimavicius, of Spring Sedge, North Lynn, was before magistrates on Thursday for sentencing, having pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to assault occasioning ABH.

Prosecutor Denis Holland told magistrates on Thursday two groups of youths were in the park at about 6pm on October 10, 2020.

She said: “One of the youths – Mr Poll – was sitting on a log. He was having some sort of verbal discussion with a different group of youths, which did not include the defendant.

“CCTV captures the defendant taking off his jacket and approaching Mr Poll. He’s then seen to assault him by punching and kicking.

“That caused Mr Poll to fall back and the defendant then back kicks Mr Poll to the head while he is still on the ground.

“He leaves the scene and the groups disperse. Mr Poll is seen to get up a few minutes later – that’s when the other defendant approaches him and kicks and punches him to the upper body.”

Mrs Holland said the prosecution could not say which injuries were caused by which defendant.

“But we can say, because of their actions, Mr Poll was injured,” she added.

Klimavicius was arrested and admitted the assault, saying the victim had been “winding him up”.

Klimavicius also admitted failing to comply with a community order imposed in August 2020 for burglary. He had done almost none of the unpaid work.

Duty solicitor Ruth Johnson said she could mitigate on that matter alone as it was the defendant’s second appearance on the ABH charge. Therefore he was no longer entitled to free representation by a duty solicitor and he had not instructed anyone else.

Miss Johnson said he was living a “chaotic” lifestyle and she had told him clearly that day that he needed to take ownership of the community order and comply.

Klimavicius was given 14 weeks’ custody, suspended for 18 months, plus 100 hours’ unpaid work for each of the offences, to run concurrently.

He was also ordered to do up to 25 rehabilitation activity requirement days and pay £100 compensation to Mr Poll.

The youth also involved in the attack, who cannot be identified due to his age, was dealt with separately and received a Youth Referral Order.