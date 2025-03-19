A 54-year-old, who police think has been murdered, lived down the same road as a woman killed in her home three years ago.

Norfolk Police has confirmed that Maris Ile, who was last seen alive in November last year, lived on Highgate in Lynn.

This is the same street that murder victim Dace Kalkerte lived on until she was stabbed multiple times by Birute Klicneliene, who is currently serving a minimum term of 18 years in prison for her murder.

Maris Ile was last seen in November last year. Picture: Norfolk Police

The incident took place in her own home after the pair had been drinking at an allotment in the town with their partners.

Klicneliene had not met Ms Kalkerte until the afternoon. A knife containing traces of Mrs Kalkerte's blood on the blade and Klicneliene’s DNA on the handle was also recovered from the scene.

Meanwhile, detectives from the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team declared Maris Ile’s case a ‘no body’ murder investigation as enquiries over time have led them to believe he has come to harm.

Dace Kalkerte was murdered in 2022. Picture: Norfolk Police

Last Friday, officers started investigating an allotment site in North Lynn - on the same day on which Detective Superintendent Phill Gray from the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation advised the public that they would see increased police activity in the North Lynn area in the coming days.

On Monday, multiple police vehicles along with a forensic services van and tent, were at the allotment site.

Last Tuesday, four men and a woman were arrested at addresses in Lynn, Norwich and Peterborough on suspicion of Maris’ murder. They have since been released on police bail until June 11.

Maris is a Latvian national who was living in Lynn and working in Ely.

Birute Klicneliene has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 18 years. Picture: Norfolk Police

A forensic tent and multiple police vehicles were seen at the North Lynn allotments on Monday

A forensic services van was seen near the North Lynn allotments

Police vehicles were seen at the North Lynn allotments

Anyone with information regarding Maris' disappearance can contact the Major Investigation Team (MIT) via the online portal or by phoning 101 quoting crime reference 36/11508/25.