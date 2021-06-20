Man attacked police officer after row at King's Lynn taxi office

A row with a taxi firm ended up costing a South Wootton man more than £400.

Drunken David Smith, 43, ended up assaulting a police officer who had led him away from the taxi office in Lynn’s Norfolk Street.

Town magistrates were told on Thursday that Smith was unsteady on his feet and was leaning up against a shop front.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court (48357575)

“He then pushed the police officer to the chest, causing him to stumble backwards,” said prosecutor Denise Holland.

Committing the offences of assaulting and emergency worker and being drunk and disorderly in a public place on May 22 put Smith in breach of a conditional discharge imposed in March for pushing a recycling staff member.

In mitigation, Tiffany Meredith said her client put his level of intoxication that night at “eight or nine out of ten”.

“He’s remorseful and sorry for his behaviour, He felt the police were being slightly heavy-handed,” added Miss Meredith.

Smith, of Tyrrell Crescent, was fined £250 and ordered to pay £145 costs plus a £34 victim surcharge.