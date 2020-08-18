Man attacked with machete during King's Lynn disturbance
An arrest has been made in connection with an incident in Gaywood last night in which a man was attacked with a machete.
Police say they were called to an address in Oak Circle shortly after 8pm on Monday, following reports that a man had been struck with the weapon.
A Norfolk Police spokesman said a short time ago: "On arrival officers found a man with a hand injury which needed hospital treatment.
"It’s believed the victim was involved in an altercation with up to two men known to him prior to the incident."
A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of affray and is currently in custody. The machete has been recovered.
There has been a heavy police presence in the area today and the force says its investigation into the incident is continuing.
Earlier, the force confirmed it was investigating the disappearance of a man in his 40s following a call to Gaywood Road late last night.
However, they have stressed the incidents are not related.
