Man attacked with machete during King's Lynn disturbance

An arrest has been made in connection with an incident in Gaywood last night in which a man was attacked with a machete.

Police say they were called to an address in Oak Circle shortly after 8pm on Monday, following reports that a man had been struck with the weapon.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said a short time ago: "On arrival officers found a man with a hand injury which needed hospital treatment.

Emergency services on the scene at Oak Circle in Gaywood. Picture: Ian Burt. (40762412)

"It’s believed the victim was involved in an altercation with up to two men known to him prior to the incident."

A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of affray and is currently in custody. The machete has been recovered.

There has been a heavy police presence in the area today and the force says its investigation into the incident is continuing.

Emergency services on the scene at Oak Circle in Gaywood. Picture: Ian Burt. (40762415)

Earlier, the force confirmed it was investigating the disappearance of a man in his 40s following a call to Gaywood Road late last night.

However, they have stressed the incidents are not related.

Emergency services on the scene at Oak Circle in Gaywood. Picture: Ian Burt. (40762413)

