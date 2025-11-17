A man who repeatedly struck his ex-girlfriend in the head while she was driving has avoided jail.

Owen Haylock, 27, of Back Street in Gayton, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, having already pleaded guilty to assault by beating and two counts of criminal damage.

It was heard that on June 20, he had been picked up from a pub in Lynn by the victim.

Owen Haylock has been handed a suspended sentence after repeatedly smacking his ex-girlfriend

While on their way home, Haylock asked her questions about someone she had previously had relations with, and when she answered, he became violent.

He slapped her to the head multiple times while her young son was in the back seat, then proceeded to smack the dashboard.

Fearing she might crash, the victim pulled over and exited the vehicle with the child in her arms.

When she tried to call 999, Haylock grabbed her phone and smashed it on the ground while continuing to shout.

The victim then handed her child to a member of the public as the defendant proceeded to punch the car’s wing mirror, causing damage, and fled the scene.

At the time, Haylock was subject to an 18-month community order, which was handed to him in October last year, through which he was supposed to complete 60 hours of unpaid work.

However, probation officer Lewis Spicer told the court that the defendant only managed to complete one hour of this after he refused to wear the correct footwear.

In mitigation, solicitor George Sorrell said that Haylock, a roofer, “is on a bit of a downhill slide”.

“He wants to take hold of that now with the help of probation, who seem very understanding and accommodating to him,” he said.

“There is every reason for him to turn his life around. The answer at the end of the day is in his own hands.”

Magistrates handed Haylock 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months.

He will also be subject to 120 days of alcohol monitoring and has been ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £154 and court costs of £60.

