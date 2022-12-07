Home   News   Article

King's Lynn man Mehmet Bugdaci handed suspended jail sentence after spitting at child and woman on Norfolk Street

By Lynn News Reporter
Published: 17:13, 07 December 2022
 | Updated: 17:14, 07 December 2022

A Lynn man has avoided a jail term after admitting spitting at a child and a woman in her 40s in the town.

Mehmet Bugdaci, 23, of Norfolk Street, appeared at Lynn Magistrates' Court today (Wednesday) following the two separate incidents on Monday.

Officers arrested Bugdaci in Chapel Street that afternoon and he was taken into Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Lynn Magistrates' Court
He was subsequently charged with two counts of assault and another of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour in Lynn on the same day.

Bugdaci was remanded into custody to appear at Lynn Magistrates' Court today, where he pleaded guilty to the charges.

He was given a 10-week jail term, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to pay £200 in compensation to each victim.

Bugdaci was also told to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work.

