A court heard how a man was caught with cannabis after police arrived at his home to resolve an unrelated matter.

Michael Shackloth, 35, of Pleasant Court, Lynn, admitted to the offence at the town's magistrates' court on Thursday.

Prosecutor Colette Harper told the court that on Tuesday, December 20 last year, police were called to a property to deal with an unrelated matter.

Shackloth had a total of 77 previous offences, many of which were drug-related. Picture: iStock

Shackloth was arrested for a now-resolved matter, but handed over 2.37g of cannabis to police thought to be worth £20 in street value.

He had a total off 77 previous offences.

Mitigating for Shackloth was Elizabeth Simons, who said that Shackloth admitted to the offence straight away.

"He put his hands straight up and admitted it was cannabis," said Ms Simons.

"His life has been in disarray for many years and he hasn't been working for around 10 years."

Ms Simons went on to explain that Shackloth had the Class B drug for personal use and that he was going through a bad time in his personal life, but is making efforts to improve his life.

"He actually wants to make a life for himself and is looking for a job," she added.

"He won't be back in court."

Shackloth was serving a suspended sentence, which made him at risk of going to prison for committing an offence in that time.

Due to Shackloth's efforts in changing his lifestyle and receiving a good probation report, magistrates decided against activating the sentence, but instead decided to add 10 days onto it.

He was given a nine-month community order, fined £40 for the offence and was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge fee of £16 and court costs of £50.

Chair of the magistrates Pat Isbill said: "We're not going to activate the sentence, we think it would be unfair."