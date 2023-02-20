A man has avoid a prison sentence after being in breach of a conditional discharge when he was charged with two accounts of being drunk and disorderly.

Robert Vincent, 35, of Dawber Close, Lynn, pleaded guilty to the two offences at the town's magistrates court on Thursday.

Both incidents were outlined to the magistrates by prosecutor Colette Harper, who said on Thursday, January 19, Vincent was spotted on St James Street and approached police officers wanting to make a complaint.

Robert Vincent appeared in King's Lynn Magistrates court on Thursday

Officers reported that Vincent started to make threats to them and was "all over the place" while grinding his teeth.

He then called one officer a "c**t."

He was then arrested and taken into police custody.

Previous to the offence, on December 23 he rang police on an emergency phone where he kept using swear words.

Vincent had a total of 49 previous convictions and was in breach of a six month conditional discharge given to him on December 1.

Mitigating for Vincent was George Sorrell, who said that Vincent had a "number of problems".

"The issue is, he hears a lot of voices, when he drinks he can still hear the voices, but the voices are a lot friendlier," said Mr Sorrell.

Mr Sorrell continued: "On a good day, he's a good man, but on a bad day, he is a nuisance, and I apologise for that."

Magistrates gave Vincent a total fine of £100 for both of the offences with an added victim surcharge fee of £40 and court costs of £105.