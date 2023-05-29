Home   News   Article

King’s Lynn man Michael Gray awaits sentencing after assaulting police officer

By Lynn News Reporter
Published: 06:00, 29 May 2023

A man will have to wait to find out his punishment after pleading guilty to assaulting a police officer and being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

Michael Gray, 30, of Somersby Close in Lynn, appeared in the town’s magistrates court on Thursday where he was sent for a pre-sentence report to be carried out by the probation service.

Gray indicated guilty pleas for both crimes, which happened on April 1 in Lynn.

Gray was at Lynn’s Magistrates' Court on Thursday
Magistrates released him on unconditional bail with orders to return to the court on August 9 to be sentenced.

