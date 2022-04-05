Man bailed following crash on A47 at King's Lynn

A man has been bailed following a crash on the A47 at Lynn early yesterday, which left a motorcyclist with serious injuries.

Witnesses are still being sought in connection with the incident, which happened on the westbound carriageway near the Pullover roundabout shortly before 5am on Monday.

The crash involved a white Piaggio Vespa Primavera and a grey BMW.

The collision involved a car and a motorbike. (55871486)

The rider of the Vespa, a man in his 50s, was initially taken to Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital, before being transferred to Addenbrookes Hospital in Cambridge.

The driver, a man in his 60s, was unhurt and was arrested in connection with the incident.

Police confirmed this afternoon that he had been released under investigation pending further inquiries.

Anyone who saw the incident, or who has dashcam footage of it, is asked to contact PC James Haslam in the Roads and Armed Policing Team by emailing james.haslam@norfolk.police.uk or on 101, quoting incident number 41 of April 4.