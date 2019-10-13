Man bailed following early hours King's Lynn attack

A man who was arrested in connection with an assault in Lynn early yesterday has been released on bail by police.

Officers were called to the Old Cattle Market car park shortly before 4.30am on Saturday following reports that a man had been attacked.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to Addenbrookes Hospital in Cambridge, where he is said to still be in a stable condition, with serious head injuries.

Police Close off Sainsbury's Town Centre Car Park in King's Lynn, after an overnight incident taking place in the area. (19163270)

A 23-year-old man, who was arrested in connection with the incident, has now been bailed by police until October 30.

Police say their investigations are continuing and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Lynn CID on 101, quoting incident number 62 of October 12.