An investigation is continuing today after a man was arrested and bailed in connection with an alleged assault at an address in South Lynn.

Police say officers, including armed response units, were called to a property in Wisbech Road at around 5.50pm on Friday.

They attended following reports that a man had been attacked and another person at the scene was armed with a knife.

Police news. (44402010)

A Norfolk Police spokesman confirmed this afternoon that a 48-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault.

He has since been released under investigation and inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

However, the force has stressed that its inquiries have shown a knife was not used during the incident, despite suggestions in the area that there had been a stabbing.