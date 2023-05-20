A man appeared in court after throwing a phone in the direction of his mother.

Michael Stebbings, 43, appeared at Lynn’s Magistrates’ Court on Thursday where he admitted to the offence of common assault.

It comes after an incident at Stebbings’ mother’s home address in Lynn, where he was residing at the time.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court

Prosecutor Colette Harper outlined to the magistrates’ that on Feburary 18, Stebbings received messages from an ex-partner where there was “name calling”.

Stebbings became angry and threw the phone in the direction of his mother when she asked what was wrong. The phone didn’t hit her.

The police were called and Stebbings said to another family member in the home: “Why the f**k are the police here?”

“He often becomes angry and throws things in the home,” said Ms Harper.

The prosecutor said that family members had told police that Stebbings was struggling with his mental health at the time and would consume three to six bottles of wine a day.

Officers asked Stebbings to find another address to go to, but he failed to find somewhere else to go and was then arrested.

Stebbings has a history of five previous offences, all of a similar nature.

His solicitor George Sorrell said that Stebbings is an ex-RAF worker and that his mental health has struggled since leaving the forces.

Mr Sorrell said that his client is getting help from the Help for Heroes charity.

“The defendant is now in an environment where he is receiving help,” said Mr Sorrell.

He continued: “He is bitterly sorry he frightened his own mother, he is ashamed to be here today.

“She wants to see her son get better.”

Stebbings, of Elizabeth Street, Burnley, was handed a 12 month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay a victim surcharge fee of £26.

“You are to be congratulated with your progress,” said magistrate chair William Hush.