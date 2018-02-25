Man ‘bit nurse in A&E’, Fakenham police officer reports

A man had to be restrained after biting a nurse in a hospital accident and emergency unit, a Fakenham police officer has reported.

PC Jon Parker posted details of the incident on Twitter shortly before 7am today.

He wrote: “A male arrested in North Norfolk earlier on this morning had to be forcibly restrained then removed after he bit a nurse trying to look after him whilst in A&E. Disgraceful behaviour with no excuses in my opinion.”

The incident comes just days after Norfolk police and crime commissioner Lorne Green said society risked descending into “lawlessness” unless attacks on emergency service staff were taken more seriously.

A Private Members’ Bill, which is due to be debated in April, proposed increases the maximum sentence for such offences from six months in prison to a year.

But Mr Green has called on the county’s MPs to support his call for sentences of up to five years behind bars.