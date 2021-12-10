A driver who didn’t read a letter informing him of a disqualification was caught behind the wheel three months later.

Jay Branham, 25, had been banned for six months last June for a speeding offence.

And police’s attention was drawn to the Ford Focus he was driving on September 2 when he failed to give way to them in Wisbech Road, South Lynn, as he should have done.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court (53357676)

Branham, who had two passengers, told officers at the scene that he didn’t know that he was disqualified.

Appearing before town magistrates on Thursday, he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and having no insurance.

Solicitor Claire Edgeler said in mitigation: “Mr Branham was unaware that he had been disqualified.

“He remembers notification of a speeding offence. His girlfriend opened the letter and said you’ve got this fine and points being imposed.

“He didn’t look any further at the letter – he realises he should have done.”

Branham was not at court when the disqualification was imposed, said Miss Edgeler.

“He’s extremely upset about it all. He realises his error is his own fault,” she added.

Branham, of Browning Place, North Lynn, was fined £300 and given six penalty points.

He was fined a further £150 for the insurance offence and told to pay £105 costs plus a £45 victim surcharge.