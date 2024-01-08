A drunk man who was shouting and swearing at members of the public called family members “f***ing grasses and paedos” while being arrested.

Dean Cooke, 42, of no fixed address, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday where he pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly outside the Bentinck Arms on Loke Road.

Prosecutor Colette Harper said that on November 18 at 8.25pm, officers were driving past the pub when they saw Cooke pointing in the face of a woman and heard him call her a “c**t.”

The incident happened on Loke Road in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

Police pulled over and approached the scene, where family members were trying to calm Cooke down. However, he continued shouting and swearing.

Officers decided to arrest Cooke, who then shouted: “You’re all f***ing grasses and paedos” to family members.

Cooke appeared unrepresented in court and said: “I was stupid that night, I wasn’t even that drunk in the first place. I should have respected the police.

“I’m sorry for what happened that evening.”

For the offence, magistrates fined him £80 along with a victim surcharge of £32 and court costs of £30.