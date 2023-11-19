A man who carried out a “sustained assault” on a nightclub security guard was handed a community order.

Kyle Carroll, 34 appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday where he admitted assault by beating.

The court heard that Carroll threw more than 10 punches at the security guard in Bar 100 on Norfolk Street in Lynn.

Prosecutor Qamar Iqbal said that the incident happened on October 15 at 2.30am.

Carroll was asked to leave by the security guard, but Carroll started throwing punches at the security guard.

Despite being restrained by other door staff, Carroll kept throwing more punches – resulting to cuts, bruises and a nosebleed to the victim’s face.

Carroll has 13 previous convictions to his name, including previous assaults.

In mitigation, George Sorrell said: “At that time, he made his first mistake before going to the club, which was having an argument with his girlfriend.

“As a result of this, he wasn’t in a good frame of mind when he went in the club and confronted the doorman.

“But there was no love lost, they already didn’t like each other.”

Mr Sorrell continued to explain that normally Carroll is a “passive and polite” man but was drinking at the time of the offence. He added that when Carroll was ejected from the nightclub, he felt “humiliated and angered.”

“He had quite a few problems with his temper, but he thought he was over that,” said Mr Sorrell.

The solicitor added: “He should do some unpaid work for this, he is a hardworking man.

“Probation could get involved with this in case I’ve looked at him through rose-tinted spectacles.”

Probation officer Lewis Spicer recommended that an alcohol abstinence tag should be fitted to Carroll to monitor his drinking.

“The key factor is alcohol,” said Mr Spicer.

Magistrates’ led by Joselin Girling handed Carroll a 12-month community order, which will entail wearing an alcohol abstainance tag for 90 days and 10 rehabilitation activity days.

“The offence was a bad one to be honest,” said Ms Girling.

Carroll, of Cowles Drove in Hockwold, will pay court costs of £105 and a victim surcharge of £114.