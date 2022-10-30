A man from North Wootton was caught drink-driving after a member of the public reported seeing a BMW crash into the lamppost.

Jordan Thorburn, 24, of Priory Road, appeared at Lynn Magistrates Court on Thursday over the offence.

Prosecutor Lily Orr told the court that on the evening of Sunday, September 25, two men were spotted walking away from a crashed vehicle.

Jordan Thorburn was ordered to take a breathalyser test by police. Picture: iStock

A member of the public reported it to the police, who then found the men and asked if they were okay.

Thorburn, the driver of the vehicle, admitted he was driving but said he felt fine, although he was driving too fast.

The court was told the witness reported seeing Thorburn driving the vehicle fast and then crashing.

He took a breathalyser test which came back as having 54mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath - the legal limit is 35mg.

Mitigating, Ruth Johnson said that Thorburn was struggling with elements of his personal life at the time of the incident.

Thorburn was disqualified from driving for 14 months and fined £400.

He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £160 and court costs of £105.