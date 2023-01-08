A Lynn man was caught drink-driving in a town centre, which led to police finding him in possession of a class A drug.

Scott Taylor, 22, of Metcalf Avenue, admitted both offences in the town's magistrates' court on Thursday.

Prosecutor Elizabeth Conner told the court that just after midnight on Saturday, November 11, 2022, officers from Lynn Police spotted Scott speeding through the Tuesday Market Place.

Officers then pulled him over and could smell alcohol on his breath.

Taylor confessed to police that he had drunk a pint of Stella 15 minutes before, and a breathalyser test showed a reading of 62mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath, the legal limit being 35mcg.

He then admitted to police that he had cocaine on him.

The court heard that Taylor is a man of previous good character with no convictions.

"It's important to recognise that this offence was aggravated by his manner of driving," added Miss Conner.

Mitigating for Taylor was George Sorrell, who told the court that Taylor's partner is expecting a baby and that the defendant holds a job as an apprentice brick-layer.

"I would like to add he's dressed in an elegant suit and has got the right mannerism," said Mr Sorrell.

"Someone gave him the cocaine, but he never got the chance to try it and he has no idea to try illegal drugs.

"I mention the way he dresses because many people don't take the trouble to dress smartly."

For driving under the influence of alcohol, Taylor was fined £500 and banned from driving for 18 months.

He was also fined an additional £100 for possessing a Class A drug.

Taylor was also ordered to pay a £240 victim surcharge fee and court costs of £145.