A man appeared in court after drink driving in Lynn's town centre.

Kelvin Himsworth, 43, appeared in Lynn's Magistrates Court on Thursday after being caught by police drink-driving on Sunday, September 25.

Prosecutor Lily Orr told the court that police officers were on patrol in town outside of Dr Thirsty's at 2am when they saw a BMW driving the wrong way down a one way road.

A man from Spalding was caught drink driving along Norfolk Street

Himsworth, of 5 Gershwin Lane, Spalding, was stopped and a breathalyser test was carried out which read as 62mg per 100ml of breath, the legal limit is 35mg.

His solicitor George Sorrell read from a statement provided by Himsworth: "I made a dreadful mistake that cost me dearly.

"I harmed the safety of myself, my wife and members of the public."

Himsworth was at a works event at the Duke's Head Hotel and wanted to drive his wife home as she was feeling unwell.

Mr Sorrell reported that Himsworth had initially booked a hotel room but decided to drive back home due to illness.

Himsworth is a man of previous good character and the behaviour was described as out of character.

He was disqualified from driving for 17 months and fined £530 with an added victim surcharge of £212 and also ordered to pay court costs of £105.