A court has heard that a man who was caught drink-driving had made the journey to get hold of an inhaler.

Thomas Rainford, 40, of Lansdowne Street, North Lynn, appeared in the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday where he admitted to the offence of driving a vehicle above the specified alcohol limit.

Crown prosecutor Nishma Shah explained to the magistrates that on March 5, police officers were on patrol in an unmarked car and spotted Rainford coming out of Albert Street car park.

Thomas Rainford was caught drink driving by police. Picture: iStock

Police decided to stop the Vauxhall Combo that he was driving and noticed that Rainford smelt strongly of alcohol and had bloodshot eyes.

Rainford was wheezing in pain and told officers that his inhaler had ran out.

A roadside breathalyser test was conducted which gave a reading of 82mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath, the legal limit to drive is 35mcg.

He appeared unrepresented in court, and said: “I was driving to get my inhaler, I shouldn’t have been driving so I’ve got no excuse really.”

Rainford was ordered to pay a total of £679 for the offence, made up of a £410 fine, a victim surcharge of £164 and court costs of £105.

He was also banned from driving for 20 months.