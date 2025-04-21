A court heard how a man visiting his friend for a “nice chat” ran away from police after being caught speeding while drunk.

Krzysztof Kudyra, 29, of Jubilee Avenue in Fakenham, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he pleaded guilty to four offences – drink-driving without a licence, MOT, or insurance.

Prosecutor Jackie Hamlon told the court that at 1am on April 5, Kudyra was seen driving on Edward Benefer Way in Lynn.

Police were concerned that the vehicle was speeding and pulled it over on Front Way in North Lynn.

When Kudyra got out of the vehicle, he ran away. Once he was caught, a roadside breath test was conducted - which he failed.

He was then arrested and taken to Lynn’s police station.

He provided an evidential reading of 53mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath. The legal limit to drive is 35mcg.

Ms Hamlon said Kudyra was generally cooperative, but ran away because he felt frightened when he saw the police vehicle’s blue lights.

It was discovered that the car had no valid MOT, while Kudyra had no valid licence or third-party insurance.

Kudyra, who appeared unrepresented in court, said he has been having problems with alcohol.

He said: “I called my friend and we had a nice chat, and I decided to visit him.

“I don't know why I did it. I was stupid.”

He said he drank around 200ml of vodka.

He had passed his theory test, and bought the car to “do up” as he enjoys fixing vehicles as a hobby.

He received a £369 fine, and was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £148 and court costs of £85.

He was also disqualified from driving for 12 months.