A man was found guilty of being in charge of a car while over the alcohol limit after he was caught by police drinking vodka in his VW Scirocco with a friend.

Bektas Gezek, 24, of Wisbech Road, Lynn appeared in the town's magistrates court on Thursday where he pleaded guilty to the offence.

Magistrates, lead by William Hush, were informed by crown prosecutor Serena Berry that on Friday, January 20, officers spotted the car parked on St Valery Lane in Lynn.

Gezek's vehicle was parked near garages on St Valery Lane in Lynn, photo: Google Maps (63055523)

Officers conducted a drugs search of the vehicle and found two cups of "dark liquid" in the cup holders.

Gezek admitted to police that it was vodka and they later found the bottle in the car.

A roadside breathalyser test was conducted and Gezek gave a reading of 47mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath, the legal limit to drive being 35mg.

Police arrested Gezek for being in charge of a motor vehicle above the specified alcohol limit, due to their suspicions that Gezek planned to drive the car.

Gezek has an ongoing criminal record with the last offence being using threatening language to provoke violence back in July 2022.

His solicitor Ruth Johnson explained to the magistrates that Gezek is a Turkish national who works as a barber to help support his disabled mother living in London.

"He has family in Turkey effected by the Turkey and Syria earthquake and has lost several family members," said Ms Johnson.

Magistrates decided to add a total of 10 points to Gezek's licence, and he was fined £40 for the offence.

He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge fee of £16 and court costs of £50.

Chair of the magistrates William Hush said, referring to the points added onto his licence: "You don't even have one life left."