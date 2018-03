A man from Heacham who was caught drug and drink-driving has been banned from the roads for 12 months.

Darren Pottage, 38, of Pound Lane, pleaded guilty at Lynn Magistrates’ Court yesterday to driving over the drug and drink-driving limited on Jubilee Road on November 27.

Pottage was handed a 12-month driving ban, £160 fine, £85 court costs and a victim surcharge of £30.