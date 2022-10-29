More news, no ads

A man from Lynn was banned for three years after being caught drug driving.

Colin Young, 56, of Bishops Road, Gaywood, appeared in Lynn's Magistrates Court on Thursday after being above the specified limit.

Prosecutor Lily Orr told the court that Young was initially stopped by police for not wearing a seatbelt.

Colin Young was banned from driving for three years

Police then asked Young when the last time he used cannabis was, and he replied the previous night.

During a drugs test, 8mg of cannabis was found in Young's system, the legal limit is 2mg.

Mitigating, Ruth Johnson said: "I feel a certain element of sympathy for Mr Young.

"He suffered from an industrial accident three years ago which leaves him in chronic pain."

She added that Young had been using cannabis oil as pain relief.

A GP report also stated that Young had been using cannabis for medical purposes.

Due to a previous drink driving offence in 2014, Young was disqualified from driving for 36 months and fined £266.

He was also ordered to pay an added £266 victim surcharge along with £105 in court costs.