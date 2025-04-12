A man who was caught growing drugs has wound up with a fine of more than £450.

Benjamin Hopkins, 28, of Saddlebow Caravan Park, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he admitted producing a Class B drug.

Prosecutor Asif Akram said that police attended his address after an anonymous call was made relating to cannabis plants being grown at the caravan park.

Benjamin Hopkins admitted producing a Class B drug. Picture: iStock

Police attended and located a small number of cannabis plants being grown in a shed. The prosecutor said there were 16 plants found at the property; however, in mitigation, duty solicitor Tiffany Meredith said there were only six.

Mr Akram told the court that Hopkins was arrested and interviewed, admitting to growing the plants from seeds for around nine months.

He had no previous convictions.

Ms Meredith said Hopkins was growing the plants in a separate shed to where he was living which was “always locked”.

She also said that he was growing them for his own use and there were enough to last a couple of months.

Now, he has stopped using the drug - which he was taking to “relax his panic attacks”.

She said Hopkins decided to grow them himself as he did not want to get involved with “anyone he shouldn't be”.

“Things are looking very positive for him,” she said.

Magistrates handed Hopkins a £461 fine.

He was also ordered to pay a £184 victim surcharge and court costs of £85.